Marili ‘t Hooft-Bolle and Gemma Postlethwaite appointed as Supervisory Board Members of TomTom

TomTom (TOM2), the geolocation technology specialist, announced the appointment of Marili t Hooft-Bolle and Gemma Postlethwaite as new members of its Supervisory Board at todays Extraordinary General Meeting.





Marili was appointed for a term effective as of today until the Annual General Meeting in 2027. As of today, Marili serves as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Selection & Appointment Committee.





Gemma was appointed for a term effective as of 1 October 2022 until the Annual General Meeting in 2027. As per the same date, Gemma will become a member of the Audit Committee.





The shareholders voted in favor of the two appointments, both with 99.7% of the votes cast. The adopted resolutions with detailed voting results can be found on our corporate website.





The Supervisory Board now consists of four members: Derk Haank (Chairman), Jack de Kreij (Deputy Chairman), Michael Rhodin, Marili t Hooft-Bolle and as of 1 October 2022, with Gemma Postlethwaite, of five members.





