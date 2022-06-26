The Greenville Woodworkers Guild Builds & Donates (15) Bunkbeds for Ukrainian Refugee Families

The Greenville Woodworkers Guild, a local 501c3 not-for-profit woodworking education organization, has partnered with Mary & Martha Services of Spartanburg County, SC, to design, build and donate (15) custom red oak bunk beds for recently resettled Ukrainian refugee families who are now living in the Spartanburg community.

Greenville Woodworkers Guild President Joe Boyd says, “This project goes to the heart of why the Guild exists. We not only teach woodworking but use our collective skills to help other organizations in our area at a time when they need it the most. Each of the dozen members who volunteered to build the beds know they will be well used and help each family establish a home for themselves here in the Upstate.”

Engineered Sleep, a manufacturer of premium mattresses collaborated and donated (30) mattresses for the project. Based in Greenville on Congaree Road, Engineered Sleep is known for being a direct-to-consumer business with products Made in the USA. Their products are consciously crafted due to the use of sensible materials such as organic cotton fabric and naturally derived latex foam.

“Engineered Sleep is excited to be able to help the victims of the war in Ukraine as they build a new life for themselves here in the Upstate,” said Engineered Sleep co-founder and partner Jay Orders.