Remi Dairo inaugurates Nest Houston in Texas.

Remi Dairo, the founder of Productivate Plus, a productivity, and Innovation organization that is located in Houston Texas is starting Nest Houston with his friends to help the black community and people of color to be able to find a platform to share ideas and information on business/ career in advancing their pursuit and help new members of the community have a smooth stay in the United State. This was revealed in a press release from his office on Friday morning in Huston Texas.

According to Remi Dairo, many Africans are full of ideas but do not know how to get help or the right information to scale. He said this platform will help to share, protect and raise money for any creative or innovative ideas. He said this will be possible by collaborating with organizations and individuals in bringing their dreams to reality. “The cost of losing great ideas is more than the cost of making the idea work, as this will be of great value to the community and the owners of the ideas” Remi Said.

The program is expected to come up every month in Houston and later be moved to different parts of the United States. The maiden edition is coming up in July 2022. There are a lot of side attractions as guests are expected to register and book their spaces before the 2nd week of July. It promises to be a great experience for participants. Although the first edition is going to be free, Remi urges participants to bring value to the table because the event promises to be a turning point for many idealists to increase their productivity and innovation prowess.