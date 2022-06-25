Cannavista Wellness Continues to Give Back by Supporting Local Charitable Organizations

Buchanan, Michigan, USA – WEBWIRE – Saturday, June 25, 2022

Buchanna Fest – On the Common – Cannavista Wellness is pleased to announce Buchanna Fest  On the Common, live music event to be held at the Buchanan City Commons on Sunday July 3rd from 12pm to 8:00pm. Buchanna Fest will feature Master of Ceremonies, Freddie Miller, a well-known regional comedic celebrity who has appeared several times on the Jimmie Kimmel show.





The day long music event will feature a wide variety of music by well-known musical groups that includes: That What She Said, Hour Glass / Sypian family, Tre Marquis / RiverRats, and Wolf Ticket / The Erly.





Complimenting the live musical performances at Buchanna Fest – On the Common, amazing foods and craft beers prepared by Woodstock Grill, La Chula and River St. Joe are sure to delight one and all.





Click here for directions: https://goo.gl/maps/jQDh48VdHKFwfQ5U9





Buchanna Fest  On the Common is a fund-raising initiative supporting not for profit Lyla Grace Corporation for the benefit of the citizens of the greater Buchanan community. Suggested tax-deductible donation is $10.00 per family unit with all proceeds directed toward improving Buchanan public parks.





Enjoy the best local music, food and craft beer on Sunday July 3rd from 12-8:00pm and help make your community a better place.





Freddie Miller



Master of Ceremonies





Live Music by:



Thats What She Said



Hour Glass / Sypian Family



Tre Marquis / RiverRats



Wolf Ticket / The Erly





Food and Drink by:



Woodstock Grill



La Chula



River St. Joe





In addition to Buchanna Fest  On the Commons, we cordially invite out of state visitors to explore other attractions in greater Buchanan. See: https://cannavistawellness.com/out-of-state-visitors





About Cannavista Wellness:





Cannavista Wellness

provides compassionate, patient-focused medical and recreational marijuana provisioning. Our facility is located in the heart of Buchanan, Michigans storied downtown. Our historic location has been beautifully restored and repurposed into a welcoming medical and adult-use marijuana provisioning center. We have assembled a team of friendly and highly knowledgeable consultants and provided them with quality cannabis education to help serve as your guides the best cannabis products. We are here to educate our community, serve our community and improve your well-being.





About the Lyla Grace Corporation:





The Lyla Grace Corporation was formed to strengthen communities by supporting programs and facilities where funding is insufficient or nonexistent. Lyla Grace Corporation is a nonprofit where hope and charity grow. The organization is a private nonprofit corporation established to provide community charitable funds distribution for the establishment of needed community resources for all citizens.