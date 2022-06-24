Hong Kong – Marine Department’s response to media enquiries on Jumbo Restaurant Boat

Marine Department’s response to media enquiries on Jumbo Restaurant Boat ************************************************************************



In response to media enquiries on Jumbo Restaurant Boat (Jumbo), a spokesperson of the Marine Department (MD) said today (June 23):







MD had not received any notification from the ship owner prior to media reporting about Jumbo’s sinking. After learning about the media reports, MD immediately requested Jumbo’s owner to submit a written report. Today, MD received the written report from the agent appointed by Jumbo’s owner.







According to the information provided by the ship owner, on the night of June 18, when Jumbo was being towed by ocean-going tugboat “JAEWON 9” in the vicinity of Xisha Islands in the South China Sea, Jumbo capsized due to adverse weather. At present, both Jumbo and the tugboat are still in the waters off Xisha Islands. The ship owner will continue to follow up on the incident.

