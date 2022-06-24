3-Day Virtual US International Show Scheduled for September 21-23

US-based buyers will come together online with food suppliers from Central and South America in the US international Food Show (USIF) Sept. 21-23.

Latin American food is the third most popular food in the US, according to CHD Expert, a foodservice database and analytics ﬁrm. At USIFE, over 450 show exhibitors will represent 23 Latin American countries — including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay and Venezuela. Although this is the USIF’s inaugural event, show organizers have over 20 years of experience working with US buyers.

Buyers — from supermarkets, specialty health stores, department stores, pharmacies, food service, convenience, online stores and more — will have access to everything from beverages to whole grains, meats, seafood and vegan options. In addition to favorites such as arepas, pupusas, tacos, tamales, tortillas and salsa, buyers will ﬁnd new and trending food products.

In the wake of COVID-19, with food shortages, shipment delays and major disruptions in supply chains, access to vetted supplier sources is crucial for the food industry. “The online format provides a unique opportunity for buyers and exhibitors from various countries to connect in real time,” said General Manager Dayana Ramirez. “Our high- tech platform enables attendees to literally click with one another in an instant.”

Because it is a virtual show, USIF provides a cost-eﬀective opportunity for exhibitors to build partnerships and expand markets. Exhibitors can stage live demos, and both exhibitors and buyers can schedule one-on-one or small group meetings using video conferencing capabilities.

Event sponsors include Sedano’s and Mounsier Papa. USIF admission is free for buyers; both buyers and exhibitors must register to participate. For more information, visit https://usifshow.com/.

