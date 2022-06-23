United Cement Group Contributes to the Integration of Central Asia Countries

Today, Central Asia is one of the most booming markets and an area for the implementation of large international projects. United Cement Group (UCG) contributes significantly to the economic development of Central Asia countries and takes an active part in projects of regional development. The UCG plant products are used in the construction of the largest infrastructure facilities, including the construction of transport corridors, modernization of irrigation systems in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, rebuilding of the Baikonur Cosmodrome, and many other socially important enterprises.

At the present time, the company together with the Republican Road Fund of the Road Committee under the Transport Ministry of the Republic of Uzbekistan takes part in the implementation of the investment project – the construction of the 350 km-long International Transport Corridor connecting Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. The project is financed by the Asian Development Bank.

For the purposes of the project, UCG has concluded the contract with NORT VEST KONSTRAKSH LLC for the delivery of 136,000 tons of cement products in the amount of 74 billion Soʻms.

About UCG

United Cement Group (UCG) is the largest cement holding company in Central Asia, with a total production capacity of 7.6 million tons. It specializes in the production of the highest quality general purpose and specialty cement grades. UCG is a leading cement producer operating in markets throughout Central Asia.