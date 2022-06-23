Gwen Beaudean Thoma, EdD, Puts Readers on the Edge of their Seats in the Relaunch of Her Thriller “Whatever Happened to Sara”

In 1953, a murder disturbed the tranquil lives of people in Farrar, Missouri. Curiosity and fear engulf the residents of this small town after the brutal death of Sara Turner at the hands of an unknown culprit.





Sara is a teacher at their local school, and everyone in their slow and timid town knows her. The Lutheran town loves Sara, and her energy is dazzling colors that contrast the simple lifestyle of Farrar. The only thing that Sara lacks is the opportunity to be happy in a romantic relationship. She went through a traumatic relationship and has not had any luck with romance. Sara has a knack for flirting and getting men to try and date her. However, she always shoots them down because of her trauma with relationships.





Sara was found dead on a rural road near Farrar in July 1953nothing like this had ever happened before. Everyone in the neighborhood knew everyone else, and residents believe that the culprit is not a resident of Farrar. Perry County sheriff John Barnes is anxious to solve this case. As he discovered more about Sara and pieced together the puzzle, he became consumed with the desire to bring justice to the young woman whose life had been cut short.





Whatever Happened to Sara is a thriller that will put readers on the edge of their seats. Gwens gift for great storytelling is on display and helps the readers become more engaged in the story. She employs her extensive love for writing which started at a young age. Gwen can weave a storyline with multiple plot twists and combine them to create a satisfying conclusion. Will Sara get justice?





Buy the book at: https://youronlinepublicist.com/product/what-happened-to-sara-by-gwen-beaudean-thoma-edd/





Whatever Happened to Sara



Author: Gwen Beaudean Thoma, EdD



Publisher: Your Online Publicist



Published Date: June 2022



Book Genre: Mystery, Thriller & Suspense





About the Author:





Gwen Beaudean Thoma, EdD was born and raised in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, a small college town along the Mississippi River. She attended the local college and graduated in 1969 with her basic nursing degree. Gwen was a registered professional nurse for 42 years at Southeast Missouri Hospital. During that time she continued her education receiving her Bachelors Degree in Nursing and a Masters Degree in Administration at Southeast Missouri State University. In 1999 Gwen graduated from the University of Memphis with her Doctorate in Education. Dr. Thoma loves to write and published her first book in 2016 entitled No More Biting. It is a childrens book written for parents, grandparents and teachers who have children who bite. It was written originally for her grandson in 2001. He had trouble with biting his friends at school. After retiring in 2011, Dr. Thoma decided to have it published.





Events in Dr. Thomas life entangled her in 5 murders in Cape Girardeau. These murders changed her life forever and followed her for 30 years. Thus in 2015, Gwen wrote this book entitled Living with Murder for Thirty Years. Her love for writing is like a second career and even though the differences between childrens books and murder mysteries is huge, Dr. Thoma believes one should never limit possibilities in writing and authorship.





Dr. Thomas third book entitled The Cat Named Bud is another childrens book meant for lower elementary age children who are beginning readers. Children love their pets and can relate to the story of this pet.





This book, Whatever Happened to Sara is a work of fiction about a 23-year-old elementary teacher who is murdered on a deserted road in 1953. Writing fiction is particularly challenging because it requires more creativity to come up with a plot and the characters. The only thing real in this book is the location of the crime in Farrar, Missouri. Dr Thoma believes this story is intriguing and suspenseful from the very first chapter until the very end.