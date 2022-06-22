MINI USA creates virtual “MINIVERSE” Racing Experience in Meta Horizon Worlds.

MINI is the first automotive brand to collaborate with Metas Creative Shop to launch an immersive 3D experience in Horizon Worlds, bringing MINIs signature fun-to-drive thrill and customization to the virtual space.

MINI USA has teamed up with MetaHorizon Worlds creators to bring a virtual MINI experience called the MINIverse to life. The MINIverse gives fans the virtual thrill of customizing and racing a MINI with others in a whole new way.





This is the first time an automotive brand has teamed up with Metas Creative Shop to create a presence in Meta Horizon Worlds, and MINI is currently one of only a handful of global consumer brands to pioneer a virtual brand experience with Horizon Worlds creators.





The MINIverse is yet another milestone in a journey that the MINI marketing team started about 2,5 years ago in the augmented / virtual reality field says Sebastian Beuchel, Head of MINI Brand Management. Since then MINI piloted numerous AR effects ranging from fun face filters for the MINI Vision Urbanaut to practical AR effects that showcase the real world scale of a MINI or invite to customization. Additional virtual experiences are currently in development and will be released later in summer 2022.





Debuting at the 2022 Cannes Lions: International Festival of Creativity, the MINIverse experience will be available in Meta Horizon Worlds as of June 21, 2022 to all Meta Quest 2 headset users in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Upon entering the MINIverse, fans can engage with others and select their own unique MINI for competitive head-to-head racing.





Players will have fun customizing their own unique MINI for the track, including changing its colors, adding bonnet stripes, and topping it with a contrast roof  one of MINIs signature design features. Players can also try on different racing suits just like the ones worn by the MINI John Cooper Works Race Team in real life, and unlock other MINI vehicles, including a special electric model as they win more races in their quest to top the leaderboard and challenge their friends.





Up to four drivers at a time can feel the rush of driving a MINI as they zip around an exhilarating, gravity defying track. To add to the challenge and fun, there is room for spectators to engage and either help or create chaos – press buttons to flick cars off a ramp, or to block them with whack-a-mole style pins, or even to help friends with timely speed boosts.





People can also experience the MINIverse on their mobile phone through a new Facebook and Instagram AR effect that brings the racing experience to the palm of their hand.





Launched in 2021, Meta Horizon Worlds is a free social experience that allows people to explore, play and connect in new and extraordinary ways with immersive virtual reality. People can discover new places with friends, compete in action-packed games and interactive experiences, and design worlds of their own or be inspired by others. In Horizon Worlds, people are more than just visitors  theyre part of what makes it great.