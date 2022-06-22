Hong Kong – LCSD’s “Water Fight Day Â· Tin Yip Road Park” to be held on July 1

LCSD’s “Water Fight Day · Tin Yip Road Park” to be held on July 1 ***************************************************************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) will hold “Water Fight Day．Tin Yip Road Park” as an event of its Happy@Parks campaign in Tin Shui Wai on July 1 (Friday), offering a variety of fun water activities free of charge for members of the public to celebrate the 25th anniversary date of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). This event is under the exclusive sponsorship of the Hong Kong Jockey Club (HKJC), and is one of the many initiatives supported by the HKJC’s approved donation of $630 million to the Government of the HKSAR to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, demonstrating that the HKJC is resolute in pursuing its purpose of acting continuously for the betterment of society, all in support of creating a stronger community together.





The event will be held at the artificial turf pitch of Tin Yip Road Park from 9.30am to 12.30pm on July 1. Participants can play on a giant inflatable water slide, a fun water maze, shaking boats and bouncy water castles at the park on the summer day. There will also be other fun-filled activities such as interesting water game booths and a photo corner. People of all ages are welcome to join. Admission is free.





People can enrol in person at any District Leisure Services Office, any recreation and sports venue with Leisure Link Services or Leisure Link Self-service Kiosks (please click “Activity Enrolment”) from 2.30 pm tomorrow (June 23). The event is conducted in two sessions. Programme numbers are 40636245 (9.30am to 11am) and 40636246 (11am to 12.30pm) respectively. A limited number of tickets are available for walk-in enrollment. For enquiries, please contact the Yuen Long District Leisure Services Office at 2478 4342 during office hours.





In order to comply with the requirements stipulated in the Prevention and Control of Disease (Requirements and Directions) (Business and Premises) Regulation (Cap. 599F) and relevant requirements of administrative instructions, participants are required to scan the “LeaveHomeSafe” QR code and produce their vaccination records for the person-in-charge to carry out a visual inspection before being allowed to enter. Participants must wear masks at all times during the event in accordance with the Prevention and Control of Disease (Wearing of Mask) Regulation (Cap. 599I).





To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, the LCSD is organising a series of Happy@Parks activities with various themes from June to December this year in six LCSD parks, allowing users to experience the joyful atmosphere with their family on holiday through a variety of activities and games. Visitors could also collect stamp collection cards at the above venues and participate in the LCSD’s souvenir redemption scheme. Upon joining selected celebration programmes, members of the public could receive a stamp and those who have collected four stamps by participating in two cultural and two leisure and sports programmes within this year could redeem a box of the commemorative LCSD Board Game for the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR designed by an illustrator, while stock lasts. For details of the LCSD activities in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the HKSAR, please visit the dedicated website www.25A-LCSDevents.gov.hk.





Moreover, the Happy@Parks – “Water Fight Day．Tin Yip Road Park” has joined the “iAM Smart” Reward Scheme. There will be an “iAM Smart” registration counter at the venue, and dedicated staff will assist members of the public to register for “iAM Smart” and collect an electronic stamp. Details of the Reward Scheme and the list of relevant celebration events joining the Reward Scheme can be found on the “iAM Smart” thematic webpage (www.iamsmart.gov.hk/25a/en).