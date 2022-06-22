Hong Kong – Temporary suspension of service at Tin Yuet Post Office due to power outage

Temporary suspension of service at Tin Yuet Post Office due to power outage ****************************************************************************



Hongkong Post said today (June 22) that service at Tin Yuet Post Office is temporarily suspended due to the power outage incident. Hongkong Post will resume the service as soon as the power supply is restored.





Members of the public can access postal services at the nearby Tin Yiu Post Office (1/F, Tin Yiu Plaza) or Yuen Long Post Office (1/F, Hop Yick Plaza, 23 Tai Tong Road). Hongkong Post apologises for the inconvenience caused.





For enquiries, members of the public may call the Hongkong Post enquiry hotline at 2921 2222.