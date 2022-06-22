

Ministry of Information & Broadcasting







Adopt Yoga for 365 days to build healthy body, mind as healthy individuals build healthy nations: Shri Anurag Thakur







International Yoga Day celebration across the nation International Yoga Day celebration across the nation IDY celebrated at 75 Iconic/Heritage sites in India including 4 in Himachal Pradesh Sh Anurag Thakur leads IDY at Sujanpura in HP, Special Yoga session at the Iconic Katoch Fort Shri Dharmendra Pradhan leads IDY at Kangra Fort; Shri Pankaj Chaudhary at Parashar Lake Mandi and Shri Nisith Pramanik at Atal Tunnel









Posted On:

21 JUN 2022 5:03PM by PIB Chandigarh









Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Information & Broadcasting Shri Anurag Singh Thakur today said that Yoga is a priceless gift from the ancient history and traditions of India. He said it embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature and a holistic approach to health and well-being.





Addressing a gathering at Tihra Sujanpur (Katoch Palace) in Hamirpur district early Tuesday morning, the Minister exhorted upon youth and cross section of people to adopt Yoga for 365 days to build a healthy body, mind to ensure a peaceful life. He said that healthy individuals build a healthy family that in turn makes a healthy society which ultimately would substantiate the efforts to help build a healthy India.





Describing adoption of Yoga by the UNO as India’s biggest achievement in providing the world a tool of health & spiritual happiness, the Minister asked one and all to take pledge to make India a healthy nation through Yoga for holistic socio economic development in all sectors, in the next 25 years.





He said that the world has enthusiastically adopted Yoga that makes India proud and all age groups need to make Yoga a way of life.





Shri Thakur said that Yoga is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature. He emphasized the need for changing lifestyle and creating consciousness that would ultimately help us deal with climate change.





The Minister enjoined upon the young participants to post their Yoga selfies on social media to inspire others to adopt Yoga as part of day to day life.





Shri Thakur led the celebrations of 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY) at Tihra Sujanpur (Katoch Palace) in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh. Sh. Rajinder Garg, MLA Ghumarwin, Smt Meena Thakur, Gram Pradhan and members Sujanpur Tihra accompanied the Minister in the IYD Celebrations.





The Minister also inspected a photo exhibition with the theme “SEVA-SUSHASAN-GARIB KALYAN”, put up by the Central Bureau of Communication , Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Shimla. The exhibition portrayed all the developmental programmes and initiatives of the Central Government. ADG, CBC, Mr Rajinder Chaudhry also presented a set of Yoga Books to I& Minister.. These pictorial books published by the Publications Division of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting explain various Yoga Techniques through a series of pictures with some text to explain the Asans..





The Prime Minister led the IDY 2022 celebrations from the Mysuru Palace Grounds and thousands of yoga enthusiasts participated and performed yoga.





The message of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on IDY was live streamed through DD in which he exhorted upon the youth and people from all age groups to adopt the invaluable gift of Yoga for the healthful life with healthy body, mind and soul. In Himachal Pradesh, the LED screens were set up for live streaming of Hon’ble Prime Minister’s message on IYD.





Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship led the IDY event at Kangra Fort in Kangra district.





Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Finance, led IDY celebrations at Parashar Lake in Mandi district.





Shri Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of Sports & Home Affairs led the celebrations at Atal Tunnel, built under the Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Panjal range of the Himalayas on the Leh-Manali Highway in Himachal Pradesh.





IYD was celebrated at 75 Iconic lications in the Country and these 4 locations in HP were amongst the chosen sites..





Hundreds of youth and others from all segments of society, representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions, NYKS, Youth Clubs, Community based civic organisations, Members of Self-Help groups, NCC, NSS, Rangers & Rovers and common people participated in the IDY celebrations at all the four sites in Himachal Pradesh.





Yoga experts from the designated agency “Art of Living” and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan led the participants to perform yoga early in the morning at all the venues in Himachal Pradesh.





ADG, PIB Chandigarh, Mr Rajinder Chaudhry, DC, Hamirpur, Ms Debaswvta Banik, State Director of NYKS Mr Samson Masih were the key officers from PIB, CBC, Distt Administration and NYKS that facilitated suitable arrangements for the smooth conduct of the IYD Celebrations at Sujanpura.





*************









RC/TAR









(Release ID: 1836085)

Visitor Counter : 359

























