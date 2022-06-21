Traverse Bay Farms Published Health Benefits of Cherries Webinar

According to research, food choices have a tremendous positive or negative affect on inflammation in the body. So it’s vital to learn what foods help to reduce inflammation and help maintain healthly joint function. Fortunately, thanks to food researchers, tart cherries, cherry capsules and tart cherry juice have been shown to help maintain healthy joint function and aid arthritis pain naturally.

Michigan-based company, Traverse Bay Farms, has produced a third webinar in the Health Benefits of Cherry Juice and Tart Cherries. This informative webinar in only 10-minutes in length and provided detailed information in the natural health benefits of tart cherries and cherry juice.

Traverse Bay Farms, a natural health and wellness company, specializes in providing natural alternatives and natural remedies for everyday ailments. The company is an industry leader for providing a complete selection of fruit-based products for these ailments.

According to Andy LaPointe, Managing Director with Traverse Bay Farms, “Making wise food choices is vital to enjoying an active and healthy lifestyle. For those with joint pain due to arthritis, they know how difficult it is to go about your daily activities. So understanding and adding foods that help to reduce inflammation in the body naturally is vital. That is why we have provide a 3rd free webinar in our Health Benefits of Tart Cherries and Cherry Juice webinar series.”

Joint pain can be caused by any number of reasons such as illness, chronic disease, a permanent condition and even the type of foods you eat. No matter the reason, it is important to figure out to reduce chronic pain and joint pain naturally.

The webinar is packed full of information that can have a powerful positive affect on your health and your body. All people need to do is to visit Traverse Bay Farms and visit the Health Benefits of Cherry Juice page

About Traverse Bay Farms/Fruit Advantage:

Traverse Bay Farms/Fruit Advantage are leading brands in the super fruit niche specifically in the area of tart cherry products. It is headquartered in Bellaire, MI with a second location in Elk Rapids, MI. The company has products distributed in over five countries across the globe and 42 States domestically in the United States

Winner of 35+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.