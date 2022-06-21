Brimar Industries Launches Newest Website Specializing in Traffic Signs

Brimar Industries is excited to announce the launch of its newest website, TrafficSign.com. Offering a comprehensive selection of top-of-the-line traffic products at competitive prices, TrafficSign.com makes it easier than ever for customers to find all the traffic signs and accessories that they need in one convenient online store.

TrafficSign.com offers fast, often same-day shipping on everything from stop signs and speed limit signs to street name signs and parking signs, and the easy-to-use custom design tool makes it possible to design and purchase a custom sign in just a few minutes. Signs are available in assorted sizes and materials including all levels of reflective aluminum, allowing for compliance in a wide range of applications.

TrafficSign.com makes maintaining compliance easy, so shoppers can make their purchase with confidence. Products are clearly labelled on the website with their applicable compliances including MUTCD, State DOT, NCHRP 350, and MASH 2016.

“We felt that the traffic sign market was lacking a true one-stop-shop for traffic signs that combined ease of use, fast shipping, and compliant products,” said Michael Schoenfeld, CEO of Brimar Industries. “As a New Jersey based manufacturer, not just a distributor, we have exceptional control over both product quality and shipping speed to meet the needs of all of our customers.”

TrafficSign.com features live chat and telephone-based customer support to help customers with any questions that they may have. There is also an entire library of learning resources in the newly developed help center with information on everything from using the website and tracking an order to detailed guides about various kinds of signs and signage requirements.

About TrafficSign.com

TrafficSign.com is a division of Brimar Industries specializing in the customization and production of high-quality traffic and parking signs. Visit the company’s official website at www.trafficsign.com for more information.

About Brimar

Since 1988, Brimar Industries has been meeting the needs of our customers with the highest-quality products at reasonable prices. Founded over 30 years ago as a manufacturer of pipe markers, Brimar has now grown into a foremost source of safety signs, street signs, valve tags, parking signs, crowd control products, and mailing tabs.

Our customers are large and small. From the largest national contractors to a church or small office wanting to purchase a single safety sign, Brimar is always ready to help with any job.