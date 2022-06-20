Union Minister Shri Parshottam Rupala to participate in IDY 2022 programme at Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat tomorrow





International Day of Yoga 2022 is being celebrated in the year marking “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. Ministry of Ayush observing the International Day of Yoga at 75 iconic locations across India. The Prime Minister would lead the programme from Mysuru, Karnataka.





Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying would lead the IDY 2022 programme tomorrow at iconic place Modhera Sun Temple, Mehsana, Gujarat.Over4500dairy farmers, students and other dignitaries would join the Yoga Day celebrations at Modhera Sun Temple. The theme forIDY 2022 is “Yoga for Humanity”. Celebrations will be held across the world in a grand manner completely embedding it with the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations. The core purpose of IDY is to create mass awareness regarding the Health Benefits of Yoga for the people. Over the years, IDY has become a mass movement for health.





The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India in collaboration with National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) and Mehsana District Co-operative Milk Producers Union Ltd. is celebrating the IDY-2022 at iconic place Modhera Sun Temple, Mehsana, Gujarat.





The Yoga events will be held as per the Standard Operating Procedure circulated by the Ministry of Ayush, the Nodal Ministry for IDY 2022.





