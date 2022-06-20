Information About Maltepe Dershane Rayemer – Rasyonel Yenilikçi Eğitim Merkezi

Istanbul, Turkey Jun 19, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – RAYEMER means Rasyonel Yenilikçi Eğitim Merkezi. In this institution, which tries to respond to the search for a qualified and high-quality education for students and families with its founders from within education, the primary purpose of the institution is to ensure the self-discovery of the individual. It is one of the rare educational centres in Turkey that implements this type of educational model. This educational centre, which allows students to explore themselves, be social, and see education as a development, not a necessity, is highly appreciated by students. According to the research conducted, 91% of the students are having fun and developing in this classroom.

Maltepe Dershane RAYEMER board of directors says; there is no way for a student who realizes his/her own abilities and finds his/her own way of working to fail.

Thanks to these visions, their students won the best schools.

As RAYEMER, it established a staff of Turkey’s best, youngest, and most successful teachers in order to realize this goal. In the staff of the private course, there are teachers who are knowledgeable in their field, have deep thinking skills, have positive and motivating energy, communicate well with families, and have classroom management skills. In addition, there are educational consultants who provide correct guidance on the correct and effective study of the student, and student coaches who implement programs to meet the mental and emotional needs of the student.

This wonderful classroom, which gives each student the opportunity to express themselves and ask questions in the lessons taught in the concept of private lessons in boutique classrooms for 12 people, prepares the student both for the High School Entrance Exam (LGS) and YKS exam, as well as providing reinforcement for school lessons with the lessons given by the branch teachers. Providing service with the understanding of a new generation classroom, Maltepe dershane RAYEMER continues to serve as a course centre that challenges stagnation and raises wonderful generations by renewing its lectured resource books and question banks every year in accordance with the exam style.











Rayemer – Rasyonel Yenilikçi Eğitim Merkezi



rayemerkurs@gmail.com

+902165493049

Çınar, Bağdat Cd. No: 179 Kat:2, 34841 Maltepe/İstanbul, Turkey

https://www.rayemer.com/



