Ev Dynamics is Commissioned to Build Hong Kong’s First Accessible Electric Bus

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the “Company”, Stock Code: 476, together with its subsidiaries, collectively “Ev Dynamics” or the “Group”), a provider of new energy vehicles and integrated technology solutions, has received another purchase order from the Hong Kong Productivity Council to deliver a pure electric bus for use by a Hong Kong non-governmental organisation (“NGO”), which follows the Council’s earlier order of electric buses for the Airport Authority Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Anti-Cancer Society.

Developed by the Group under a new purchase agreement with the Hong Kong Productivity Council, the electric bus boasts a light aluminium alloy body structure with a highly efficient traction motor system, complemented by a full load-bearing electric bus chassis, high energy density batteries that ensure extended stable power output, and other innovative technological features. Moreover, the vehicle is set to be the first socially inclusive electric bus in Hong Kong, having been specifically designed to be accessible to seniors and those with disabilities, with features such as an extra-low platform for easy accessibility and enough space to house up to 33 regular seats and two wheelchairs. It also boasts the unique advantages of a relatively low weight and low energy consumption, making it a cost-efficient and sustainable transport solution.

Subject to type approval, inspection and registration granted by the Transport Department, the Group expects delivery to be completed together with an EV charger installation project located next to the NGO’s service centre in Tai Po by the end of next year, and will continue to provide quality after-sales maintenance and repair services to the end-user NGO.

Miguel Valldecabres Polop, CEO of Ev Dynamics said, “We are always proud and excited when our products are brought to the public. In the past year, we have been expanding our global reach in the international electric vehicle market, especially in high-growth areas such as Europe, Latin America and Asia, but we are especially honoured to have received an order from our home market of Hong Kong. The pure electric bus showcases the Group’s most innovative technological and product advantages, boasting zero emissions, reliable operation and sustainable design systems that will help to realise green targets related to the reduction of roadside air and noise pollution. The bus is also designed to be accessible to all members of society, including seniors and those with impaired mobility who may face obstacles when riding public transportation on a regular basis. We expect it to set the standard for energy efficient public transport, as the future of transport lies in electromobility, as well as further Ev Dynamics’ market expansion in the local market.”

About Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 476)

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and prominent player in China’s new energy commercial vehicles market, as well as a whole-vehicle manufacturer of specialty passenger vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It is an integrated driving and logistics solutions provider with a solid technological foundation in diverse areas including new energy platform power systems and their key components. The Group has a production base in Chongqing, boasts extensive domestic and overseas sales networks, and focuses on serving high-growth markets in Southeast Asia, Europe and Latin America.

Media Enquiries

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Vicky Lee +852 2864 4834 vicky.lee@sprg.com.hk

Phoebe Leung +852 2114 4172 phoebe.leung@sprg.com.hk

Brigid Lee +852 2114 4313 brigid.lee@sprg.com.hk

Website: www.sprg.com.hk













Topic: Press release summary



