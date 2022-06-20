Health and Wisdom CEO: The Body Needs Magnesium to Operate Optimally

The body needs Magnesium.

“People don’t realize how many roles Magnesium plays in keeping your body functioning,” said Laura Collinwood, President of Missouri-based Health and Wisdom, which makes topical Magnesium products. “Most people know that Magnesium is good for your muscles and relaxation. That is why people have soaked in Magnesium baths for centuries.”

However, Magnesium is crucial for the body to stay healthy.

Healthline.com lists several health benefits of Magnesium that are supported by research, including:

Needed for hundreds of biochemical reactions in the body

May boost exercise performance

May combat depression

May support healthy blood sugar levels

May promote heart health

Boasts anti-inflammatory benefits

May help prevent migraine attacks

May improve PMS symptoms

May promote bone health

May support better sleep

May help reduce anxiety symptoms

“Both men and women need Magnesium,” Collinwood said. “Yet, many people are Magnesium deficient. Almost 50 percent of Americans do not get their daily recommended intake of this essential mineral. The percentage increases to 70 to 80 percent of people older than 70.”

For two decades, Health and Wisdom has been a leader and innovator in the transdermal Magnesium industry.

Health and Wisdom leading products include:

Magnesium Oil USP: Purified, full-strength liquid Magnesium chloride.

Magnesium Oil USP with Aloe Vera: Purified, full-strength Magnesium chloride with Aloe Vera, one of nature’s finest moisturizers.

Magnesium Gel: Less concentrated, Magnesium Gel provides the benefits of purified Magnesium chloride formulated with seaweed extract for people with sensitive skin.

Magnesium Gel with Aloe Vera: The same gentle formula as Magnesium Gel with the added softening and soothing benefits of Aloe Vera.

Magnesium Bath Crystals: Highly concentrated Magnesium Chloride in a crystal form that you can add to bath water or foot soaks.

Hand-Made Magnesium Bar Soap: Available in three refreshing scents—Lavender, Rosemary/Peppermint, and Citrus.

“As you see, your body needs Magnesium,” Collinwood said. “Topical Magnesium is a great way to supplement your daily intake, and it can be very enjoyable.”

