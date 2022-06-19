MaxCouperCollection.uk – New art and never-seen videos

The website www.maxcoupercollection.uk has just gone live.





Showcasing the public & secret world of UK visual artist Max Couper  including:





 Never-before seen videos of Dame Judi Dench in her 2000 opera debut in Coupers



Thames-bourne Fleeting Opera with The Royal Opera, Royal Ballet & Deborah Bull.





 Coupers upcoming Mariners Banquet Space project for the University of Antwerp, Belgium, with associated BLOG ¬ the sequel to his River Thames Shrinking Beach 2000 artwork & event with The Bishop of Southwark, The Sec. Gen. of Amnesty International & a UK Army General.





 The 2022 re-opening of the Couper Art Collection Sussex & associated education projects 



in Farm Rd, Hove, Sussex, by appointment to maxcoupercollection ( @ ) outlook dot com





 Video & pictures of Coupers 2021 In the Time of Covid solo exhibition at the Verbeeck Van Dyck Gallery Antwerp.





 Video & pictures of the Couper Collection on the River Thames by Albert Bridge 1992  2014.







 Videos & pictures of Coupers 1996 & 1997 solo exhibitions & events at The Museum of Contemporary Art Antwerp, The Lehmbruck Museum Duisburg, The City of Düsseldorf & The Sprengel Museum Hanover.



Here’s some gorgeous asteroid art created for the (NASA Psyche) mission by Max Couper. Prof Dr Lindy Elkins-Tanton, Principle Investigator NASA Psyche mission, School of Earth & Space Exploration Professor, Arizona State University, USA. Tweet & post of Coupers Interstellar Asteroid artwork 16 February 2021.



I see Max Couper as an important artist in the field of public artworks, he has proved this in a number of highly qualified national and international projects.



Prof Dr Ulrich Krempel, 20 January 2017. Director, Sprengel Museum Hannover 1993 – 2014.





It is highly desirable the (Couper) collection be returned to the public domain



Dr Chris Stephens, Lead Curator, Tate Britain, 9 November 2015.





Any opportunity to be part of Max Coupers (Fleeting Opera) waterbourne opera . I find irresistible



Dame Judi Dench, 4 March 2000.





The Royal Opera House reports on its ambitious, unusual and challenging Fleeting Opera project with Max Couper  These collaborative works will feature the unique ambiance of movement, light and sound transmitted over the medium of water. Royal Opera House press publication 2000.





It is an impressive collection . that has been shown in several major museums in Europe.



Paul McCue, Assistant Director of Leisure and Amenity Services, Wandsworth Borough Council London, 19 February 1999.





Max Coupers work has been exhibited internationally and is of a very high professional level. Educationally it gives a wonderful insight into the processes of a particular area of contemporary art. The (Couper Collection) project has my full support. Glynn Williams, Prof of Sculpture, Head of Fine Art, Royal College of Art London, 16 January 1999.

