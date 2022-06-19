Brown Automotive Group Announce the Commencement of Construction for a New Dealership in Fairfax, VA

Brown Automotive Group and William E. Schuiling are excited to announce the commencement of construction for a new dealership facility at Brown’s Fairfax Mazda. Brown’s Fairfax Mazda was established in 1991 in Fairfax City. The Sales and Service building have been demolished and the Ground Breaking Ceremony took place on June 10th, 2022. The new building is scheduled to be completed in the Fall of 2023. This state of the art Retail Evolution building will feature open floor concept. The new dealership will have a gallery type feel while showcasing the Mazda vehicles, with extensive use of glass for a transparent view into the dealership operation. Located within the building is a Customer Lounge, offering a beverage counter, comfortable seats, free Wi-Fi, mobile device charging stations, as well as many other amenities—providing an experience meant to appeal to those currently in the buying process, as well as those who bring their vehicles to the dealership for servicing.

Brown Automotive Group appreciates our trusted partners at Truist Bank, Chesapeake Construction, Penney Group Design and Walter Phillips Engineering for their dedication to this project.

Pictured in the photo from left to right: John Carter (Chesapeake), Brian Frank (Truist), Aaron Vinson (Walter Phillips), Michael Esposito (Brown Automotive Group), Brian Schwartz (Mazda), Trey Rodgers (General Manager of Fairfax Mazda), Andy Lavin (Brown Automotive Group), Gordon Riddle (Brown Automotive Group), Frank Hardesty (Brown Automotive Group), Brian Capezio (Brown Automotive Group), Rachel Pullen (Brown Automotive Group), Justin Otto (Chesapeake), Syd Syed (Chesapeake), Jenn Luckert (Chesapeake), and George Psihopaidas (Mazda).

We are proud to be a long standing, dedicated Mazda franchise and thank the manufacturer for their continued support.

Brown’s Fairfax Mazda remains open for business while the new building is being constructed. We are looking forward to our showing our customers the Mazda experience in our new building in Fall 2023.

About Brown Automotive Group

Browns Car Stores is proud to serve Northern Virginia, Maryland and Washington, DC, motorists since 1972. We are the largest privately owned automotive company in the Mid-Atlantic region, with a number of dealerships throughout Virginia, including Richmond and Charlottesville. We also have several Maryland locations, including Glen Burnie and Baltimore.