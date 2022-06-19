Hong Kong – Transcript of remarks at press conference on Principal Official appointments (3) (with video)

Transcript of remarks at press conference on Principal Official appointments (3) (with video) ******************************************************************************************



Reporter: I actually have a question for Ms Mak. Being a new minister in a new position, what are the key performance indicators you set especially for youth services. Thank you.







Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs (designate): As I said in my opening remarks that youth matters, we will focus on youth work and I will work closely with all sectors in the society and community to develop youth policies that young people can see hope and opportunities. After July 1, I will discuss with my team to formulate constructive and practical youth policies, and especially our major task is to develop the youth development blueprint as stated in the Chief Executive-elect’s manifesto.







(Please also refer to the Chinese portion of the transcript.)

