NYKS to reach out to the Youth across the country on the new transformational Agnipath Scheme





National Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) will reach out to the youth across the country in a mission mode to highlight the salient features of the new transformative reform ‘Agnipath Scheme’ and to popularize it among the youth.





A meeting in this regard was held by Secretary, Youth Affairs Shri Sanjay Kumar with the Regional Directors, State Directors, Deputy Directors and District Youth Officers of NYKS on 16th June, 2022 virtually to take necessary steps for outreach of the scheme.





The salient features of the scheme and its benefits along with other details were underlined during the meeting. It was emphasised that NYKS, besides its field officials, will rope in all the grassroot level youth belonging to the Youth Clubs or otherwise and all other stakeholders to disseminate information about this transformational scheme, and amplify the message among large number of people particularly among the youth between the age group of 17.5 years to 21 years i.e. potential applicants.





To achieve this goal of reaching out to maximum number of citizens and as a part of strategy, extensive use will be made of personal and peer contact, bulk messaging through Telephone/Whatsapp and usage of social media platforms, Door to Door contact and by using the platforms of ongoing programmes of NYKS.





The grassroot machinery of NYKS has been asked to mobilize maximum youth volunteers to facilitate this outreach programme.





