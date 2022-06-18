2022 ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition features Steven Stancell’s “Armistice Suicide”

San Diego, California – WEBWIRE – Friday, June 17, 2022

The thriller book Armistice Suicide, written by Steven Stancell, is up and ready for exhibition by ReadersMagnet at the American Library Association (ALA) Annual Conference and Exhibition on June 24-27, 2022, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington, DC, USA.





Steven Stancell, an accomplished author, producer, composer, and musician, has finally finished writing his long-awaited novel, Armistice Suicide, which had been in the works for the past 25 years.





This suspenseful book starts in the middle of the spring of 1975; twenty-two-year-old Dice is on the verge of getting revenge for his brothers murder. Dice and his friend, Spike, begin a profession of killing for hire in and around the area where they grew up. To them, killing those deserving of death is a noble cause, and they consider themselves bounty hunters. If they continue down this path, theyll eventually find themselves gobbling up more than they can handle.





The mesmerizing work will show readers an assortment of both tragic and comic individuals as well as events that meet the two as they embark on their trip into the unknown.





Readers also look back to Stancells last piece, which was a short documentary video titled Tom Wilson, Pioneer Folk-Rock Music Producer, which he created in 2011 with the intention of persuading others in the music business to submit Wilsons name for consideration for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.





For additional information about the author, visit https://stevenstancell.com/.





Interested in having a good and exhilarating read on Steven Stancells Armistice Suicide? Order a copy now! It is available on BookBaby.





Armistice Suicide



Author | Steven Stancell



Genre | Thriller, Suspense



Publisher | BookBaby



Published date | April 22, 2022



Book Retail Price | $20.00





AuthorSteven Stancell is the author of the first biographical encyclopedia done on rap music, Rap Whoz Who, nominated for the Ralph. J. Gleason Music Book Award. He was a music columnist for the New York Beacon and the first to introduce their readership to artists like the Black Eyed Peas, Goodie Mob, Nine Inch Nails, Kittie, the Dixie Chicks, The Roots, System Of A Down, Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, Faith, Ministry, Notorious B.I.G. (Biggie Smalls), Ani DiFranco, Wu-Tang Clan, Ben Harper, Shelby Lynne, Public Enemy, Nikka Costa, Korn, Meshell Ndegeocello, Outkast, Joan Osborne, Sean Puffy Combs, Lucinda Williams, N.W.A, and The Neptunes.





His other pieces and record reviews have appeared in publications such as The Aquarian, East Coast Rocker, High Times, The Village Voice, and Word Up!Magazine. He wrote the Off-Off-Broadway play Neighborhood Disrupted, which was produced by the American Theatre of Actors. Musically, he co-produced the single This Is Not A Jungle, This Is A Zoo by Shaman with singer, songwriter, and producer Strafe (creator of the underground classic Set It Off). He has been interviewed by VH1s Behind the Music series, SOHH, the New York Daily News, WBAIs Wake Up Call, and Underground Railroad.