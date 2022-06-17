Utah’s Moving and Storage Successfully Executes Over 100 Moves in May

Based in Orem, Utah, Utah’s Moving and Storage specializes in helping home and business owners relocate along the Wasatch Front. Their customer-focused approach provides a top-notch moving service that continues to win them the appreciation and respect of their customers. In May of 2022 alone, the company completed over 100 moves and received many positive customer reviews to support its 4.9-star Google review status.

Utah’s Moving and Storage offers a wide range of moving services. They can provide everything from labor only, helping move large, bulky items to a full white-glove service, packing and moving everything from one location to another. They strive to separate their services from the competition by focusing on making each move smooth and stress-free. While many of their moves are intrastate residential moves, they also complete many commercial and interstate moves each year.

“Moving from one house to another is something we all do, but we dread doing it because it can be overwhelming and stressful,” remarked Megan Martin, Marketing Manager for Utah’s Moving and Storage. “We strive to make the process as simple and easy as possible for our customers. Our clean-cut, professionally trained full-service movers put our customers at ease with the way they handle themselves, as well as each customer’s belongings.”

With a white-hot housing market in Utah fueling home purchases state-wide, Utah’s Moving and Storage employees have been busy helping families and individuals moving to and from the Beehive State. They completed 21 business moves, seven out-of-state moves, and 84 local residential moves in May. The positive outcomes speak for themselves as the company’s reputation continues to grow. Their 78 customer reviews on Google give the company high marks with an overall rating of 4.9.

“We know we are doing our job when our customers are pleased with the service they receive,” said Martin. “That is why we put the customer first and foremost in everything we do. We appreciate the trust our customers put in us as their moving company, whether we are packing and unpacking every box or just helping move a piece of antique furniture.”

To learn more about how Utah’s Moving and Storage makes moving easier, call (801) 980-0223 or visit www.utahsmovingandstorage.com.

About Utah’s Moving and Storage Company

Utah’s Moving and Storage Company specializes in providing an exceptional moving experience that reduces stress and worry. Their team is composed of licensed trained professionals and they offer flexible scheduling.