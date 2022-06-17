Utah’s LifeLaw Personal Injury Firm Hires SEO National to Expand Their Online Presence

LifeLaw specializes in personal injury law, serving clients in Northern Utah along the state’s Wasatch Front, a metropolitan region that runs alongside the Wasatch Mountain Range. They have enlisted the services of another Wasatch Front company, SEO National, to help them reach a larger audience online.

LifeLaw helps clients who have been injured due to the negligence of others. They specialize in traffic accidents, defending injured cyclists, pedestrians, and vehicle drivers and passengers. They also serve as Utah wrongful death attorneys and help victims of nursing home accidents and dog bite injuries.

The firm’s Director of Litigation, Matthew L. Johnson, has received the prestigious AV rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the highest possible rating for attorneys, and has 28 years of experience as an attorney. He is joined by the firm’s Director of Claims, David A. Francis*, who was drawn to the legal profession after losing his sister in a fatal car accident and seeing the way Big Insurance resisted compensating his family for the accident losses. Francis was also a member of the US Cycling Team and frequently saw the injuries suffered by fellow cyclists due to the negligence of vehicle drivers.

“This team of personal injury attorneys has a strong track record of helping injured clients stand up to Big Insurance with integrity,” said Damon Burton, President of SEO National. “We value what they stand for and are pleased to be getting their brand in front of people who need their services.”

SEO National is well-qualified to market LifeLaw’s qualifications online, having helped Inc. 5000 companies, Shark Tank-featured businesses, and NBA team stores achieve page one website rankings.

*Utah licensure pending

