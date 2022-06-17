Pan-African Technopreneurs Snake Nation among Leading African Creatives headlining MOCA (Movement of Creative Africas) event in Rwanda



“Despite its impressive influence around the world, Africa represents only 1% of the global creative economy. Africa and its Diaspora, represent 18% of the world’s population with an incredible cultural diversity spanning more than 2000 languages. This provides incredible potential for creative production and a strong presence that can span three continents,” said MOCA organizers.





Snake Nation’s involvement at MOCA will include representation and organizational planning on the panels and tracks on Creative and Digital Economies, as well as organizing participating artists. This deep involvement with the event allows Snake Nation to co-promote its social media offerings, and the event, to its networks and societies in Rwanda and AASU (All African Student Union) college networks.





“We are very excited to partner with the MOCA & AIC Conference in Kigali, Rwanda. We have always admired their work as comrades in the push to bring more diverse creators into the creative economy as a means of creating opportunities for creative and economic freedom,” says Karl Carter, Snake Nation’s CEO.





MOCA & AIC takes place from 30 June – 3 July 2022 and will feature a Conference, Creativity Showcase, Music Lab, VR Installations, Networking Market, and the MOCA Talent Awards. The event can be attended live or virtually as part of a hybrid event. For more info, visit: www.kigali-aic.le-moca.com.





Click here for the event teaser video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-tAG_eXBE8





ABOUT SNAKE NATION



SnakeNation.io is a mission-driven culture content and technology company based in Atlanta GA and Cape Town South Africa, focused on creating access to the creative economy for young diverse creators, as a means of combating youth unemployment and poverty.

###