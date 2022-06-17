Florida RV & Boat Storage Facility Sold by Argus Broker Affiliates

Weaver Realty Group is pleased to announce the sale of Southeastern Boat and RV Storage, located in St. Johns, FL and Yulee, FL. This 3-property Boat and RV portfolio includes a total of approximately 12-acres, with 500+ covered and uncovered parking spaces and included zoning for immediate expansion for additional covered buildings. The properties are located within two of the most prominent master planned communities in northeast Florida and was 100% occupied at the time of the sale. This transaction closed on March 8th, 2022.

Weaver Realty has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida. During that time, they have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. Josh Koerner can be reached at 904-591-0140.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.