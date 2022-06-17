A-Team Group Names Winners of 2022 TradingTech Insight Awards USA

A-Team Group announced the 2022 winners of its acclaimed TradingTech Insight (TTI) Awards USA today. These annual awards recognise excellence in trading solutions and services for capital markets, and focus on vendors providing exceptional and innovative trading infrastructure, technology, and data solutions dedicated to the challenges faced by firms operating in the US trading environment.

This year’s awards included an Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Trading Technology Practitioner, which was won by Nikhil Singhvi, Managing Director, Head of Core Trading Technology, at Credit Suisse.

Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, said: “Congratulations to the winners of our 2022 TTI Awards USA. Thanks to all the companies that entered their solutions, services and consultancy expertise, and to our trading technology community members who voted for their preferred providers. These awards continue to be extremely popular and competitive, highlighting technology innovation at its best, and solutions that can help trading organisations stay ahead of the game.”

In addition to the Editor’s Recognition Award, the 2022 TTI Awards USA included 36 solutions and services categories ranging from Best Managed Services Solution for Trading to Best Machine-Readable News Supplier, Best Cloud-Based Market Data Delivery Solution, Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System, Best High Performance Network Services, Best Trading Analytics Platform, and more.

A complete list of winners can be found below.

A-Team Group 2022 TradingTech Insight Awards USA winners

Best Specialist Trading Technology Consultancy

Adaptive Financial Consulting

Best Overall Market Data Provider

Bloomberg LP

Best Managed Services Solution for Market Data

BMLL

Best Trading Solution for Fixed Income Markets

Charles River Development

Best Smart Order Routing System

Clearpool

Best FIX Engine Provider

CoralBlocks

Best Trading Analytics Platform

Cosaic

Best Trading Solution for Listed Securities (Equities/Derivatives)

Dash Financial Technologies

Best Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) Tool

eflow

Best Buy-Side EMS

FlexTrade

Best Trading Infrastructure Monitoring Platform

Instrumentix

Best Cloud Platform for Trading Applications

IPC

Best Buy-Side OMS

LiquidityBook

Best Cloud-Based Trading Data Management Solution

One Tick

Best Time Stamping/Latency Measurement System

Orolia

Best Low Latency Data Feed – Managed

Redline Trading Solutions – now part of Pico

Best Trading Solution for Foreign Exchange (FX) Markets

smartTrade Technologies

Best Cloud-Based Trading Environment

Templum

Best High Performance Network Services

TNS

Best Sell-Side EMS

Trading Technologies International, Inc.

Best Market Data Inventory/Compliance Platform

VendEx Solutions

Best Specialist Market Data Consultancy

West Highland Support Services

Best Enterprise Real Time Publishing Platform

DataBricks

Best Low Latency Data Feed – Direct

Exegy Incorporated

Best Alternative Data Consolidator

FactSet

Best High Performance Data Feed Handler

Iress

Best Tick Data Management Platform

MayStreet

Best Consolidated Market Data Feed

Refinitiv, an LSEG business

Best Market Simulation Solution

Sterling TradingTech