The Gateway Family YMCA Announces Free Community Membership

The Gateway Family YMCA announced a new free Community Membership initiative, available to all individuals in the communities served in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County, with registration available at www.tgfymca.org/join-the-Y.

“Everyone belongs at The Gateway Family YMCA,” stated Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA. “Our Y is excited to offer this innovative community initiative to intentionally meet the community health needs of our friends and neighbors. We are happy to welcome everyone to our Y family!”

Community Membership is an opportunity for everyone to participate in designated Y programs, special events and communications through a complimentary membership designed to provide access to all, while remaining connected to each other and the community. Community Membership includes a sample of both free and fee-based YMCA programs and special events, specifically cultivated with community health, chronic disease management and the YMCA mission in mind. More information is available at www.tgfymca.org/community-membership.

“At The Gateway Family YMCA, we have always stood by our mission, to be For All,” stated Melynda A. Mileski, EVP, Chief Operating Officer. “We feel the Community Membership initiative is a natural evolution of our commitment to increase reach, access and affordability for the programs, services and events that shape health equity within every community we serve.”

Since 1900, The Gateway Family YMCA has served the local community, focusing on programs and services that empower young people, improve health and well-being and inspire action in and across communities. With a focus on small group social opportunities, family activities and events, support for chronic disease management and volunteer opportunities, The Gateway Family YMCA’s Community Membership includes programs and activities such as Blood Pressure Self-Monitoring, Diabetes Education Management, Lifeguard and CPR Training, LiveSTRONG at the YMCA, Virtual WISE Community Services, Residential Housing Programs, Healthy Kids Day, Senior Health and Fitness Day, YMCA Member Socials and Community Open Houses.

“Community Membership provides another intentional outreach initiative, to ensure that we are providing support and connection for all,” stated Rodger D. Koerber, VP of Operations. “We work every day to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to live their healthiest life, assist individuals in overcoming barriers and improving access to health-promoting resources. With the Y, you will find countless opportunities to connect with your neighbors, give back to your community and be your best self.”

“We like to say that the Y isn’t a building. It’s people from all backgrounds and walks of life who come together to improve their lives, nurture their families and strengthen our community, together,” stated Colleen A. Clayton, Chief Membership & Development Officer. “Access for all is not a new concept to us. Our commitment to our community has always included financial assistance, which is directly supported by our Annual Campaign donors, ensuring that everyone has access to programs, services and membership.”

As part of the kick-off to the Community Membership initiative, The Gateway Family YMCA is celebrating a Find Your Summer Open House July 28-31 at Y branches in Elizabeth, Rahway and Union including family swimming and basketball, water exercise, and group exercise programs. This special event is free and open to the community. Additional details are available at www.tgfymca.org/events

The Y is the leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community by connecting people to their potential, purpose and each other. The Gateway Family YMCA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, health and community service organization of caring staff and volunteers dedicated to strengthening community through Youth Development, Healthy Living and Social Responsibility. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y ensures that everyone has access to the opportunities, relationships and resources necessary to learn, grow and thrive.

For more information about The Gateway Family YMCA, the Community Membership initiative or YMCA programs, visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Elizabeth Branch 908-355-9622, Five Points Branch 908-688-9622, Rahway Branch 732-388-0057, Wellness Center and WISE Center Branch 908-349-9622 or Youth Development Branch 908-355-3061.