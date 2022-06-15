Roessel Joy Announces the Launch of Solaris by Roessel Joy

Roessel Joy is excited to announce the launch of Solaris by Roessel Joy, an accounting advisory firm located in downtown Boston.

Comprised of former Big 4 accounting professionals and driven by cutting edge technology, Solaris is creating a radically progressive consulting model to keep up with an ever-evolving industry. Solaris will enable companies to steer their firms in the right direction with financial reporting, risk management, and other transactional-related accounting. From revenue recognition to share-based compensation to complex debt and equity instruments, clients’ best interests are in Solaris’ interests.

Solaris was created under one overarching guiding principle: how can Solaris shatter an outdated model and better serve clients and consultants? Innovation is at Solaris’ core, and knew the accounting advisory world needed a modern approach to how firms match with talent.

“For me this was a no brainer. The approach and success that we’ve had in the contingent staffing space with our tech driven model, it made sense to make the next iteration into accounting advisory. I have personally talked to multiple clients frustrated with the status quo, so we are excited to have this new service offering,” says Jonas Roessel, Managing Partner.

Chris Joy, Managing Partner, knows “this is a natural next step for our business as our clients’ needs have evolved. We pride ourselves on user experience and we are excited to better serve our client-base.”

To learn more about Solaris, please contact:

Corey Ritchie, Practice Director

99 Summer Street, 15th Floor

Boston, MA 02110

corey.ritchie@solarisbyrj.com