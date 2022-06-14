Urban Day Spa Announces the 165-Minute Urban Getaway Spa Package

The name ‘Urban Getaway’ is appropriately descriptive for this 165-Minute spa package at Urban Day Spa. A true staycation experience where the stresses of a busy city lifestyle can melt away. Everyone needs a break on occasion, but many find they end up needing a vacation to recover from their vacations when they finally get to take them. Choosing a day spa package is a vacation option after which you can actually feel rejuvenated.

With the flexibility of being able to enjoy a spa package on the evenings and weekends, you can experience the much-needed benefits of a staycation during any week of the year. However, when planning out your PTO time this year, you may want to consider giving yourself a day of true rest and relaxation at a local Urban Day Spa, whether it be as an added day at the end of a vacation to recover, or as a nice ‘Urban Getaway’ during any day of the week.

Give yourself a ‘Terrific Tuesday’ and take a PTO day at Urban Day Spa!

Though there are many delightful day spa packages to choose from at Urban Day Spa, the Urban Getaway spa package is a favorite of many with the combination of hydrotherapy, skin cleansing body masque, Swedish Massage therapy, hot oil scalp massage, and even a facial.

As a surprisingly affordable day spa staycation package, the Urban Getaway experience begins with a wonderful salt scrub. Many will swear to the regenerative results of salt scrubs removing dead skin cells, increasing circulation, and promoting the growth of healthy new cells.

Next, enjoy the skin-soothing wonder of the clay body masque. One of the healing benefits of a clay body masque some prescribe to is the reduction of redness and skin inflammation.

And…Did We Mention the Vichy Shower?

Paired with these treats is the beloved Vichy shower. For any who have not yet enjoyed the Vichy shower at Urban Day Spa, it is definitely a must. (To quote an Urban Day Spa regular, ‘You haven’t lived until you’ve had the UDS Vichy Shower…’)

The following 90 minutes will be the relaxation massage (aka Swedish Massage), one of the most requested massage therapy treatments at Urban Day Spa. This massage therapy will also be coupled with the ginger hot oil scalp massage to ensure maximum relaxation.

The unforgettable Urban Getaway spa package then ends with a classic facial of facial massage, steamed hot towels and a proven relaxing aromatherapy experience as part of this facial at Urban Day Spa.

Schedule a spa package for yourself and your loved ones or if scheduling is unknown, purchase an Urban Day Spa gift card to ensure your beloved can enjoy this staycation experience at the perfect time.

