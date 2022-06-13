Bringing Dynamic Digital Strategies to Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Jun 13, 2022 (Issuewire.com) – India’s leading Digital Marketing Agency, OpenDG is all set to create a buzz in the UAE. Onboarding two new directors, Mujab and Salish, it is officially kickstarting its operations in Dubai.

An 8-year-old ISO Certified Digital Marketing Agency, OpenDG offers digital marketing services to leading brands and businesses around the world. We have offered our services to leading brands like Dr. Reddy’s, Horlicks, L’Oréal India, Videocon, etc., and are now determined to build several top-notch brands in the UAE.

Al Kendi Computer Systems, founded by Mujab and Salish offers IT Support to small and medium-sized businesses in Dubai. As their next business initiative, the IT duo has ventured into digital marketing as partners of OpenDG. Along with 20 years of digital marketing expert, Srinivas Sarakadam, they are building a brilliant digital experience for businesses in Dubai.

Offering dynamic digital services like Web Design & Development, SEO, Social Media Marketing, Paid Campaigns, Mobile App Development, etc. OpenDG is now ready to rule the digital world in the Middle East.

In our successful journey of building 495 brands, we have crafted 7 brilliant inbound strategies that have helped several businesses claim the No. 1 spot in their respective industries. These strategies include strategic content communication (text), consistent email marketing, boosting sales through referral sources, virtual meetups, viral video strategies, local SEO Google Business Page, and Impactful Influencer reach.

The Founder and CEO of OpenDG, Srinivas Sarakadam is inviting all entrepreneurs to connect with him and acquire the best strategies that can rocket their business to the top. Get in touch with him via email at chief@opendg.net









