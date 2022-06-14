Ravenark Boats Arrives to Market with Presold Aluminum Sportfisher Pilothouse

Ravenark Boats is a new brand.

Conceived by Veteran boat manufacturer Travis Brandt, named after Noah’s Ark, where Noah released the Raven and it few back and forth scavenging and did not return to the Ark. “To me, this means the Ark is a safe haven in tempestuous seas and the Raven represents the grit and intelligence of our design and engineering.” – Travis Brandt, Ravenarks’ Founder

“We have been designing 31 and 33 foot aluminum pilothouse boats along with a bow loading catamaran, but as it turns out by customer demand, we will be coming to the market initially with a twenty five foot aluminum pilothouse sportfisher powered by twin Suzuki 140hp outboards.”

With sea trials coming up in July 2022, the company and new boat will be launched in Western Washington State, then a tour to Oregon and Northern California, as this is where the boat’s owners do their boating. More specifications on the vessel will be released in the upcoming weeks.

Ravenark Boats (www.RavenarkBoats.com) is a boat brand focusing on design and manufacture of seaworthy vessels using aluminum as both a hull skin and hull structure material.