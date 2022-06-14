Associated Designs – One Story Whiskey Creek is Filled with Farmhouse Charm

From the street the Whiskey Creek exudes farmhouse charm. An idyllic front covered porch if bound by a rail and a slender post. This cozy porch is an ideal place for a porch swing or a couple of chairs for those who enjoy engaging with neighbors as they pass by.

Inside the front door opens to the foyer with 11’ ceilings. Designed with privacy in mind the long entry hall ensures that the festivities in the great room are not seen from the front door. Off the foyer there are two cased openings. To the right a short hallway leads to the secondary bedrooms which are separated by a full bathroom. To the left is the formal dining room. At the back of the dining room a hallway provides a nice separation but easy access to the kitchen. This hallway has room for a hutch if desired and along with access to the walk-in pantry.

The back of the home is filled with the great room and kitchen. The great room features a fireplace framed by built-ins which can be enjoyed through the kitchen as well. The back wall is filled with windows and a sliding glass door which opens the room up to the covered patio and BBQ patio just steps away. The kitchen is well appointed, offering ample counter space along with an island.

Off the kitchen is the mud hall with space for a bench to help organize gear. Off the mud hall is the attached 2-car side entry garage along with the utility room with a unique feature, linen shelves that can be accessed from either the owner’s suite walk-in closet or the utility room.

Nicely separated from the other bedrooms, the owners’ suite is located off a long hallway off the mud hall. This quiet retreat is also removed from the busy living areas and has a luxurious private bathroom complete with walk-in shower, soaking tub, dual vanities, and a walk-in closet.

