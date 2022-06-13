Chicagoland Championship Wrestling kicks off a return to live events



A new arrival to the companys Pro Wrestling Tees store is the Midwest Strong Style shirt, roaring to life with an exclusive Strong Style Bear design by Andrew DAmbrosio in unisex sizes for children up to size L and for adults up to 5XL. With a stylized Chicago skyline, the shirt is available now in Black and in Carolina Blue.





Also available from Pro Wrestling Teess sister store Below The Collar is a new shirt drawn by Koriander Publishing founder Koriander Bullard, celebrating the Irish Whip maneuver. Koriander Publishing provides Chicagoland Championship Wrestling with graphics, web design and unique merchandise, with new pieces available for sale via Chicagoland Championship Wrestlings official website and at the companys official live events.





As announced on The Power Hour with Steve Ahrendt and C-Red on Johnners Podcasting Network, the companys return to live events begins with international flare, as New Japan Pro Wrestling Young Lion stand out Yuya Uemura debuts at Chicagoland Championship Wrestlings anniversary show, The Return, taking place on Sunday, October 9th, 2022 in Michigan City, Indiana. Trained by the NJPW Dojo, Uemura will be taking on The Triiibunals Paragon in front of the CCW faithful at American Legion 451 located at 121 Skwiat Legion Ave in Michigan City, Indiana. Tickets will be available for purchase at the official Chicagoland Championship Wrestling Events page. Doors will open at 1 pm. CST with a bell time of 2 pm. Also scheduled to appear will be Chicago P.D. and Fargo actor Tully Bertorelli, Rockstar Jonny Nigh, The Chicago Connection, All Day Marshe Rockett, The A.R.C., Braven Fett, Jackson P. Larkin, and many more to be announced, including Chicagoland Championship Wrestlings current and first ever World Heavyweight Champion, The Shogun Chris L.O.G.A.N. The event will be filmed for global distribution on several streaming platforms.





Entering the world of music, the official music video for Rockstar Jonny Nighs Be Gone is now available on the Chicagoland Championship Wrestling YouTube channel. The video blends concert footage with samples of Nighs in-ring work.





Expanding the promotions international reach, Chicagoland Championship Wrestling is honored to announce a partnership with Lucharte, an exciting mixed media company led by Iliana So, with an incredible whos who of Lucha Libres very finest, including such international stars as Blue Demon Jr., Dr. Wagner Jr., Bandido and more. From June 20 to July 8, 2022, new Chicagoland Championship Wrestling star Tamilian Vineesh will be wrestling at Luchartes events in Mexico City, Mexico.





Looking ahead to Q3 and Q4 2022, Chicagoland Championship Wrestling is ready to produce new content in a company-wide elevation.

