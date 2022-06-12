TABPHE-CC Celebrates New National Holiday With 3 Day Festival Weekend



Festivities kick off on Friday, June 17th from 8 pm to midnight at Omni Corpus Christi, 902 S. Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, Texas. The kickoff is the organizations Annual Black and White Dinner & Dance with featured performer Brian Jack and the Zydeco Gamblers. Patrons will enjoy music, food, vendors and silent auction to raise funds for reading intiatives. This is a ticketed event.





The celebration continues on Saturday, June 18th at Waters Edge Park with live entertainment, food trucks, kids zone, and various cultural vendors. The event will have a kick off of a motorcycle ride and custom car show ending at Nueces Brewery. Local acts, performers and jazz bands will take the stage through out the day and well known artists Chalie Boy and Cupid will take the stage. The festival is FREE and open to the public.





The weekend will conclude a Family Reunion Day in the Park event to remember the Hillcrest neighborhood and finish the celebration with music, food and games for the family. This event is also FREE and open to the public and will conclude the weekend at HJ Williams (aka Hillcrest) Park.





Current 2022 Corpus Christi Juneteenth Festival weekend planned events:



 Friday, June 17th – Annual Black and White Dinner & Dance, Omni Corpus Christi Hotel (Ticketed Event)



 Saturday, June 18th – The 2022 Corpus Christi Juneteenth Festival, Waters Edge Park (FREE Event)



 Sunday, June 19th  Family Reunion Day in the Park, HJ Williams Park (FREE Event)





Anyone interested in participating in Juneteenth events, volunteering, becoming a sponsor or purchasing tickets contact the TABPHE Corpus Christi at 361-739-1367/361-695-6661 or visit our website at http://www.tabphecc.org/juneteenth or subscribe via Facebook at



https://www.facebook.com/TABPHECorpusChristi

###