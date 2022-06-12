2022 Virtual NIL Conference: Show Me the Money Did NOT Disappoint!

On the second Saturday of May 14th, 2022 NIL Specialist, Ms. Danita Harris, CAPⓇ of GUICE Wealth Management presented and hosted the First Annual SHOW ME THE MONEY VIRTUAL NIL CONFERENCE. Ms.Danita M. Harris, Chartered Advisor of Philanthropy is also an insurance Agent, NIL Specialist, sports writer for The Sports Business Journal, and recently published author of Author 9 Secrets to Make Money in the NIL Era.

“I do believe that the name, image, and likeness of an individual is a fundamental right – that any individual controls his or her name, image, and likeness – and I don’t believe that a student-athlete who accepts a grant-in-aid simply waives that right to his or her name, image, likeness, “.-Oliver Luck

“SHOW ME THE MONEY” did not disappoint. The 2022 Virtual NIL Conference was jammed-packed with key takeaways from established NIL industry leaders that will help any viewer establish a game plan to start making money in the new NIL era. For the first of its kind, this Name Image and Likeness educational conference left quite the mark in the world with over 8K LIVE viewers.

Due to the rise of the NCAA college athlete turned multi-million dollar brand, this is a hot topic of conversation and is only picking up momentum among industry players such as athletes, management teams, agents, and creatives. What was once impossible has now been made accessible, and athletes now have the ability to take ownership of their personal brands through the proper education, planning, and execution of a NIL strategy. The goal of the conference was to speak directly to economizing athletes, educating them, and their team on monetizing their brand the right way, to dispel the all too familiar tragic story of the athlete that lost their entire fortunes due to mismanagement of funds, no financial education, and no outside personal branding opportunities- due to the monopoly of the rules and regulations from educational institutions and agencies.

In addition to the high-quality information offered, the Audience received a free copy of The College Athlete’s Guide: 9 Secrets to Make Money in the NIL Era by Conference Founders Morris Grooms & Danita Harris, CAPⓇ . – now available on amazon.com

Danita Harris, CAPⓇ is a financial and business strategist. She is the NIL Specialist, writing articles for the Sports Business Journal, and has authored two NIL books The College Athlete’s Guide: 9 Secrets to Make Money in the NIL Era and 50 NIL Money Makers. She has been dedicated to working with semi-professional and professional athletes for over twenty years, helping them navigate past financial perils, and maximize their earning potential during their peak performance years. Known to have the Midas touch, Harris is a highly sought-after fundraising specialist consultant, connecting organizations with donors. Harris is currently the Managing Member of GUICE Wealth Management, agent to retired NBA professional George Lynch, highly sought after motivational financial speaker, co-founder of the Virtual NIL Conference, co-founder of the NIL Business Awards, and yet her best job title is MOM.

About GUICE Wealth Management

GUICE Wealth Management is a boutique financial services firm specializing in tax free asset growth. Helping you keep more of your hard-earned money, we are dedicated to working with small business owners to design and implement effective and efficient strategic planning.