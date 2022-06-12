PM shares ‘8 Years of Reforms’ for widespread prosperity and encouraging entrepreneurship





The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has shared details of reforms during the last 8 years in the field of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and for spreading widespread prosperity and encouraging entrepreneurship. He shared a MyGov tweet thread and articles from his website and Namo App.





The Prime Minster tweeted:





“Guided by the principle of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ the Government of India has brought in several reforms which have furthered ‘Ease of Doing Business.’ At the same time, many outdated laws which slowed growth have been removed. #8YearsOfReforms”





“Extensive reforms for widespread prosperity and encouraging entrepreneurship. #8YearsOfReforms”







Guided by the principle of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ the Government of India has brought in several reforms which have furthered ‘Ease of Doing Business.’ At the same time, many outdated laws which slowed growth have been removed. #8YearsOfReforms https://t.co/euYAxCeVdg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2022 Extensive reforms for widespread prosperity and encouraging entrepreneurship. #8YearsOfReforms https://t.co/tHDOBbhSKT — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 11, 2022

