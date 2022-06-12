Hong Kong – LCSD to reopen four sports centres

LCSD to reopen four sports centres **********************************



The Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD) announced today (June 12) that four sports centres managed by the LCSD will reopen for public use starting from June 20 and 27 respectively. These venues were temporarily closed earlier for anti-epidemic purposes.





Members of the public can reserve the fee-charging facilities of the following venues on the following dates via the Internet booking services of Leisure Link, counter bookings and self-service kiosks at venues already reopened, or via the Booking Offices of the District Leisure Services Offices during office hours:





Venue Reopening date Booking commencement date

Che Kung Temple Sports Centre



(Tel：2790 0221) June 20 June 14

Po Wing Road Sports Centre



(Tel：2639 2979) June 20 June 14

Aberdeen Sports Centre



(Tel：2555 8909) June 27 June 21

Tai Po Sports Centre



(Tel：2664 7222) June 27 June 21













Remarks:



(1) Children’s playroom of the Che Kung Temple Sports Centre is temporarily closed for anti-epidemic purposes.



(2) Fitness room of the Aberdeen Sports Centre is temporarily closed for improvement works.

