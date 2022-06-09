Ministry of Women and Child Development organizes countdown programme of International Yoga Day 2022





The Ministry of Women and Child Development organized the countdown programme of the 8th International Day of Yoga, here today. The objective of celebrating this day is to bring more citizens into the fold of the activities of International Day of Yoga, 2022 thereby spreading rewards of Yoga in terms of physical and emotional well-being.













The Minister of State, MWCD, Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai graced the occasion with his presence and active participation. Secretary, MWCD and other officers / officials of Ministry of Women and Child Development actively took part in the program which was organized at the campus of National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD), Delhi.









According to the common protocol issued by the Ministry of Ayush, the officers were introduced to Yogasanas, Kapalbhati, Pranayama, Dhyna, Sankalpa and Meditation. The program was an endeavour to reinforce the message of “Yoga for Wellness” and contribute to convey the importance of Yoga that has grown multifold in the conscience of the public for its role in promotion of Holistic Health. This intensive drive “Yoga for Wellness” was successfully initiated as a part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Campaign’.













