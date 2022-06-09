Electric Vehicle Charging Free at All Intermountain Healthcare Hospitals and Clinics

As a part of its continued commitment to sustainability and enhancing air quality, Intermountain Healthcare is making electric vehicle charging free at all of its Utah facilities as a part of a pilot project.

There are currently 156 dedicated EV parking spaces at Intermountain hospitals and clinics throughout Utah. The goal is to make charging convenient for patients and caregivers, while collecting data on usage.

“Air quality is a major focus because of its health impact on our patients and the entire community, so we want to make EV ownership as convenient as possible,” said Glen Garrick, sustainability director for Intermountain Healthcare. “This project will help determine where we’re seeing the most use and locations that may need more charging stations.”

Thanks to recent investments and grants, Intermountain has added dozens of new charging stations at its hospitals and clinics throughout the state. Those numbers are expected to grow after the pilot project is completed.

Vehicle emissions are the biggest contributor to poor air quality along the Wasatch Front making up 39 percent of all man-made air pollution, according to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.

About Intermountain Healthcare

Based in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Healthcare is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,800 employed physicians and advanced practice providers, a health plans division with more than one million members called SelectHealth, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information, see Intermountain Healthcare.