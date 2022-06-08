THINKWARE Announces Their Annual Father’s Day Dash Cam Promotion



THINKWAREs dash cams on sale include the U1000, Q800 PRO, the recently released F790, and more. The full list of models and accessories available in the promotion include the following:





● X700: Offering an easy to navigate touch screen, Full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode, and more





● F200 PRO: A versatile mid-range FHD dual-channel dash cam with Super Night Vision and built-in Wi-Fi





● Q800 PRO (QA100): Capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440p and advanced driver assistance system available





● U1000: THINKWAREs flagship model delivers sharp native 4K-2K video quality, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and super night vision technology





● F790: Includes THINKWAREs proprietary Super Night Vision 3.0 technology, coupled with HDR, dewarping video technology, and advanced video recording technology in an impeccable and sleek design





Fathers Day is a time to appreciate the everyday tasks that go into fatherhood, whether its taking the kids to school or practice, being the driver for summer road trips, driving to birthday parties, or serving as the grill master on the barbeque, said a THINKWARE representative, One of the biggest responsibilities of a dad is safe driving, which is why THINKWARE wants to acknowledge fathers for their efforts by offering great deals on our best dash cams, equipped with state of the art features that help keep the entire family safe and protected on the roads.





For more information, visit the Thinkware website at www.thinkware.com.





About THINKWARE



Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.





Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.





THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the worlds largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.

