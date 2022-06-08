The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Diversity and Inclusion: Trends and Equality in the Legal Profession

Event Summary:
The increasing focus on promoting Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) in the workplace has gained support from many organizations, especially law firms. Embracing D&I principles in the legal workforce is perceived to help create a high-performing team and improve client services, productivity, and decision-making.
As more organizations strive to advance their D&I commitment, continued innovation becomes critical in creating positive change in the workplace. To achieve this, organizations must ensure that their D&I strategy aligns with their objectives.
Listen as a distinguished panel of thought leaders organized by The Knowledge Group provide the audience with an in-depth and timely discussion on promoting diversity and inclusion in the legal profession. The speakers will also share actionable insights and recommendations to initiate and improve D&I practices within your organization.
Key topics that will be covered in this discussion are:
The Growing Focus on D&I
Impact of D&I in the Decision-Making Process
Challenges in the D&I Profile of the Legal Profession
Key Approaches to Improve D&I Implementation
Moving DE&I Forward: What Lies Ahead
Beyond the D&I Echo Chamber: Proven Law Practice Leader Tips to Guide Progress
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Amanda Garcia Williams
Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer
Husch Blackwell LLP
James OSullivan
Shareholder
Tiffany & Bosco P.A.
May Lu
Shareholder
Tiffany & Bosco P.A.
Thanh Vo
Manager, DE&I Programs
Foley Hoag LLP
