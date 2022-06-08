Cabinet approves Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the National Institute for Environmental Studies, Japan and Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), India a Professional Body for joint research on air quality and climate change





The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi was apprised of the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish collaborative guidelines between the National Institute for Environmental Studies, Japan and Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), India so as to carry out and implement joint research (hereinafter referred to as “Joint Research”) on air quality and climate change. Also, no such MoUs were signed by the ARIES, Nainital in the similar areas of research with any other foreign bodies in the past.





The following are some of the possible activities: –





a) Joint use and operation of scientific instruments





b) Exchange of scientific and technical information on observing methods





c) Joint analysis of observational data and making scientific reports





d) Joint educational and research activities.





e) Exchange of visiting scholars, including PhD students for the purpose of conducting research.





f) Joint scientific workshops and/or seminars





About ARIES:





Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES) is an Autonomous Research Institute established under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. ARIES is a centre of excellence for research in Astronomy & Astrophysics and Atmospheric Sciences. It carries out research on air pollution and climate change on earth, formation and evolution of sun, stars and galaxies. The research group of institute consists of research scientists, PhD students, postdocs and visiting scholars. The researchers are also involved in design and development of sophisticated and advanced scientific instruments and it is supported by a team of engineers and technical personnel who are involved in building and operating instruments at both the campuses – Manora Peak and Devasthal.





About NIES:





The National Institute for Environmental Studies (NIES) is Japan’s only research institute that undertakes a broad range of environmental research in an interdisciplinary and comprehensive manner. NIES works to produce scientific findings on environmental protection. NIES is working on research projects that include consolidating the institute’s research foundation through basic research, data acquisition and analysis, preservation and provision of environmental samples. NIES believes on four keywords (Synthesize, Integrate, Evolve, and Network = NIES strategies) to pursue environmental research, that is providing the maximization of Japan’s entire research and development results, for bridging the gap between the scientific community and society, as well as for the advancement of environmental policy in Japan and other countries.





