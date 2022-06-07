Traverse Bay Farms Publishes Summer 2002 Product Catalog

Traverse Bay Farms, winner of 35+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions, offers a comprehensive line of nationally award-winning gourmet food products including cherry juice concentrate, dried cherries and tart cherry capsules.

The company offers their complete selection of all-natural products on the company website www.TraverseBayFarms.com and through a full-color catalog, too.

The printed catalog makes it simple and easy to view all of the gourmet food products available customers can view while not on their computer, mobile phone or tablet. These include dried cherries, cherry juice concentrate, gourmet salsa and even Michigan maple syrup.

According to Andy LaPointe, Director of Marketing, “A number of our customers have asked for a product catalog. While we do have several individual product flyers, after these customer and potential customer inquires about a catalog, it maked sense to have all of our products in one source. The 2022 Summer full-color catalog is an excellent resource to learn about all of our products including cherry juice concentrate, cherry capsules, dried cherries, fruit salsa and more. “

Traverse Bay Farms is fast becoming the first choice for those looking to enjoy a healthy lifestyle. Here is a brief list of products included in the 2022 Summer Traverse Bay Farms.

Fruit Juice Concentrates:

Cherry Juice

Wild Blueberry Juice Concentrate *

Pomegranate Juice Concentrate *

Fruit Capsules:

Tart Cherry capsules

Wild Blueberry capsules

Pomegranate capsules

Red Raspberry capsules

Cherry Prime – A patented formula combining tart cherries, glucosamine and chondroitin.

Gourmet Salsa:

Cherry salsa

Red raspberry salsa

Peach salsa

And more…

“We offer an entire line of all-natural products, cherry capsules and cherry juice concentrate for every meal of the day. Folks can order over the phone, from our website and more with our 2022 full color products catalog. Best of all, folks can call Traverse Bay Farms on our toll-free number 1-877-746-7477 or send us a message from www.traversebayfarms.com website and request a free copy of our catalog.” LaPointe said.

About Traverse Bay Farms / Fruit Advantage

Winner of 35+ national food awards at America’s largest and most competitive food competitions. Traverse Bay Farms is the #1 award winning super fruit company in America.

Offering an all-natural line of fruit salsa, fruit barbecue, dried fruit including dried cherries, dried blueberries and more. In addition, Traverse Bay Farms offers cherry juice concentrate and teaches about health benefits of cherry juice.

Fruit Advantage is the sister brand an offers a complete line of condition-specific, fruit-based supplements including tart cherry capsules, blueberry capsules, pomegranate capsules. In addition, Fruit Advantage offers a patented formula combining tart cherries with glucosamine and chondriotin. This one-of-a-kind supplement is called Cherry Prime – Complete Muscle and Joint Complex.