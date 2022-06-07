THAI Frequent Flier Program, Royal Orchid Plus (ROP) Ranked Top 5 in APAC



Following the announcement, THAI noted this award reflects Royal Orchid Plus(s) continuous improvements and commitments to its members through varieties of engagement activities and appealing rewards programs. Royal Orchid Plus is constantly striving to improve and expand both its mileage accrual and redemption channels with key focus to deliver the highest standard to all members.





Royal Orchid Plus gives members the opportunity to earn miles when flying with THAI, with Star Alliance Partners, and a wide variety of travel and financial partners. A few of the frequent flier benefits members can realize include priority reservations, excess baggage allowances, airport lounge access, complimentary upgrades, and more. There are currently over 3 million members worldwide, and membership to free to join. For more information on ROP frequent flier benefits, or to apply for Royal Orchid membership, visit the Thai Airways website.





After establishment in 2001, DestinAsians annual poll is now in its 16th year, and features awards across various travel categories. Results are tallied from voters worldwide.





http://www.thaiairways.com

