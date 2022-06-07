Shari Puorto Band performs at Beaver Creek, CO’s Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival, 2022

Beaver Creek Resort Company and Little Lightning Productions are pleased to announce, American Blues/Rock/Roots singer, songwriter, Shari Puorto and her band performed at the Beaver Creek Blues, Brews and BBQ over Memorial Day weekend, 2022.

Kick-off the summer season with Beaver Creek’s three day special event in the heart of Beaver Creek Colorado. Entertainment kicked off Friday afternoon.

Other performers:

Samantha Fish

Pappa Chubby

Shari Puorto

Marc Broussard

Honey Island Swamp Band

Taylor Scott Band

Burnsville Blues Band

