Invitation to Global Book Launch Event

Weve made every effort to keep concepts clear for aspiring, new, and accidental project managers while covering project financial topics relevant to all project managers.
PPC Group, LLC invites you to join a free virtual event on 23 June 2022 for Ray W. Frohnhoefer and Inham Hassens new book, Project Cost Management: Principles, Tools, Techniques and Best Practices for Project Finance. Learn about project cost management and participate in author Q&A, fun, and prize giveaways. Space is limited, so learn more and register now at https://accidentalpm.online/PCM_Virtual_Launch_Registration today.
The project management knowledge area of cost management is concerned with estimating, budgeting, and controlling the budget to stay within the approved expenditures for a project. While it appears simple, identifying all costs is perhaps the most challenging task for a project manager. In addition to the basic costs of resources, additional charges may stem from economic conditions, equipment operating expenses, loan and bond repayments, and various other expenses. Plus, project practitioners must be flexible to meet all organizational policies and norms.
This book follows PPC Groups other publications, Accidental Project Manager, Accidental Agile Project Manager, and Risk Assessment Framework. These three Amazon international bestsellers quickly reached the top of multiple Amazon charts. They feature the application of Rays PROJECT method for managing projects of any type and help build the project management knowledge and practice of aspiring, new, and accidental project managers.
PPC Group wants to improve project management practices for as many as possible this year. The Kindle edition of all four books (readable on any device) is available for $1 for the month of June on Amazon (the new book will be available at this price from the date of the launch event). Paperback copies will be given away at the launch event. The new book covers all matters related to project cost and financing, including:
- Global principles and best practices
- Project cost evaluation and initiation
- Cost estimation methods and budgets
- Project financial structures and funding
- Project payment terms and cash flow
- Project cost control tools and techniques
- Project financial closure
Ray W. Frohnhoefer has 30+ years of project management experience and 15+ years as a trainer and educator. PPC Group, LLC specializes in project management training and consulting, with a focus on providing career support and training for aspiring, new, and accidental project managers.
Inham Hassen became a project manager by accident. He possesses PMP, PRINCE2 Practitioner, MoP Practitioner, P3O Practitioner, and PMO Value Ring Certified Practitioner certifications. In addition to this, he is also an accredited trainer in PRINCE2 and MoP. He actively works with the global project management community to enhance the profession.
