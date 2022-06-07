Invitation to Global Book Launch Event

San Diego, California, USA – WEBWIRE – Monday, June 6, 2022

Weve made every effort to keep concepts clear for aspiring, new, and accidental project managers while covering project financial topics relevant to all project managers.

PPC Group, LLC invites you to join a free virtual event on 23 June 2022 for Ray W. Frohnhoefer and Inham Hassens new book, Project Cost Management: Principles, Tools, Techniques and Best Practices for Project Finance. Learn about project cost management and participate in author Q&A, fun, and prize giveaways. Space is limited, so learn more and register now at https://accidentalpm.online/PCM_Virtual_Launch_Registration today.





The project management knowledge area of cost management is concerned with estimating, budgeting, and controlling the budget to stay within the approved expenditures for a project. While it appears simple, identifying all costs is perhaps the most challenging task for a project manager. In addition to the basic costs of resources, additional charges may stem from economic conditions, equipment operating expenses, loan and bond repayments, and various other expenses. Plus, project practitioners must be flexible to meet all organizational policies and norms.





This book follows PPC Groups other publications, Accidental Project Manager, Accidental Agile Project Manager, and Risk Assessment Framework. These three Amazon international bestsellers quickly reached the top of multiple Amazon charts. They feature the application of Rays PROJECT method for managing projects of any type and help build the project management knowledge and practice of aspiring, new, and accidental project managers.





PPC Group wants to improve project management practices for as many as possible this year. The Kindle edition of all four books (readable on any device) is available for $1 for the month of June on Amazon (the new book will be available at this price from the date of the launch event). Paperback copies will be given away at the launch event. The new book covers all matters related to project cost and financing, including: