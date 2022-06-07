Hong Kong – HAD meets representatives from Federation of Hong Kong and Kowloon Labour Unions on Anti-epidemic Support Scheme for Environmental Hygiene and Security Staff in Property Management Sector (with photo)

HAD meets representatives from Federation of Hong Kong and Kowloon Labour Unions on Anti-epidemic Support Scheme for Environmental Hygiene and Security Staff in Property Management Sector (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



The Home Affairs Department (HAD) and the Property Management Services Authority (PMSA) met with Legislative Council members Hon Lam Chun-sing and Hon Chau Siu-chung, and representatives from the Federation of Hong Kong and Kowloon Labour Unions (HKFLU) today (June 7) to exchange views on the Anti-epidemic Support Scheme for Environmental Hygiene and Security Staff in the Property Management Sector (ASPM) under the Anti-epidemic Fund and matters relating to applications and its implementation.







At the meeting, HAD representatives thanked HKFLU for its support to the ASPM, and expressed that HAD had been keeping in view the needs of the trade and introduced various enhancement measures to facilitate submission of applications by frontline cleansing and security workers employed by eligible building blocks or premises located therein. The HAD also proactively approached HKFLU to understand the difficulties encountered by certain frontline property management (PM) workers in applying for subsidies as revealed in its survey conducted earlier, and referred the relevant cases to the PMSA to mediate. The PMSA mentioned during the meeting that upon mediation with the eligible applicant organisations, a number of cases had been successfully resolved, including premises within eligible building blocks such as supermarkets, banks, retail stores and clinics. The HAD thanked HKFLU for providing information on those cases, enabling more frontline PM workers to benefit.







As at June 7, the PMSA has received over 17 000 applications under the ASPM, which will benefit over 180 000 frontline PM workers, of which over 3 400 applications have been approved, involving over $750 million, benefiting over 14 800 buildings and over 80 000 workers.







The application deadline of the ASPM is June 30. The HAD appealed strongly again to eligible applicant organisations to uphold corporate social responsibility and civic responsibility, following an inclusive and fair principle, and submit applications for all frontline PM workers serving eligible building blocks (including premises therein) to the PMSA promptly, so as to give recognition to their committed efforts during the pandemic.







For details on the ASPM, please contact the PMSA at 3696 1156 or 3696 1166, or visit the ASPM thematic website (aspm.pmsa.org.hk).

