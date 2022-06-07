DST launches Geospatial Self Certification Portal





Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Earth Science; MoS of Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today released a book and its e-Version on 8 Years of Administrative and Pension reforms (2014-2022).





In what can be called a massive step towards liberalization of the Geospatial industry in India, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) launched the Self Certification Portal for conveying adherence to provisions of Geospatial Guidelines by Individuals, companies, organizations, and Government agencies.





The Government of India, under the aegis of the Prime Minister has been taking concrete steps to foster ease of doing business and entrepreneurship in the country, with a focus on data and technology-driven development. The release of new Geospatial Data Guidelines on February 15, 2021, by DST, was part of this vision and introduced much-needed changes to liberalize the Geospatial industry.





One of the key developments brought in by the Guidelines was the replacement of process of prior approvals, security clearances, licenses and other restrictions for the collection, generation, preparation, dissemination, storage, publication, updating and/or digitization of Geospatial Data and Maps within the territory of India with a Self-Certification Regime for conveying adherence to provisions of Geospatial Guidelines by Individuals, companies, organizations, and Government agencies. The transformative idea was realized by the Department of Science and Technology with the launch of the Self-Certification portal today.





As per the guidelines, there shall be no requirement for prior approval, security clearance, license or any other restrictions on the collection, generation, preparation, dissemination, storage, publication, updating and/or digitization of Geospatial Data and Maps within the territory of India. Individuals, companies, organizations, and Government agencies, shall be free to process the acquired Geospatial Data, build applications and develop solutions in relation to such data and use such data products, applications, solutions, etc. by way of selling, distributing, sharing, swapping, disseminating, publishing, deprecating and destructing. Self-certification will be used to convey adherence to these guidelines.





Using the Portal will essentially cut down time spent on obtaining clearances and approvals drastically for Geospatial companies, researchers, academia, and innovators for carrying out Geospatial related activities.





The Portal launch is in line with the transformative ideas & announcements in the new Geospatial Data Guidelines released by DST on February 15, 2021. The Portal has been developed in collaboration with NIC.





Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, commended the launch of Self certification portal. He said that the Portal will streamline the process of creation of Geospatial Data, Maps, products, solutions and services with self-certification regime. Earlier, this process would take up around a year’s time in prior approvals and clearances before actually starting the work on the project. This resulted in considerable loss of time, resources, and business and development opportunities. The new Self-Certification Portal facilitates all entities engaged in Geospatial data-related activities to certify themselves easily within a few minutes. Thus there is much more freedom and prospects for the industry.





Dr Srivari Chandrasekhar Secretary DST appreciated the role that the Self Certification Portal and said that it will fast-track the Geospatial related activities. The liberalized Geospatial regime would play a pivotal role to modernize agriculture, manufacturing, construction, utilities, disaster management, urban development and governance. Individual companies, organizations, and Government agencies are free to process the acquired Geospatial data, build applications and develop solutions using such data and data products by selling, distributing, sharing, swapping, disseminating, and publishing without having to wait for clearances and approvals.





Self-Certification Portal Link: https://geospatial.dst.gov.in/













<><><><><>





SNC/RR









(Release ID: 1831864)

Visitor Counter : 504

























